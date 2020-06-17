Annie Kasberg Terry Jan. 17, 1926 - June 15, 2020 Annie Kasberg Terry, 94, of Waco, went home to our Lord on June 15, 2020, at Providence Village, after a brief illness. Rosary will be led by Deacon Greg George at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 18, at OakCrest Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, June 19, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco with Father Ryan Higdon as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery at Tours. Annie was born January 17, 1926, at Leroy, to Arnold and Agnes Straten Kasberg. She attended schools at Leroy and Tours, and graduated from West High School in 1944. She married Woodrow "Jack" Terry on December 4, 1945, and together they raised five children. As well as being an excellent seamstress who made many of her children's clothing, Annie loved gardening and yardwork. She was an outstanding cook, and meals often featured vegetables grown in her garden. She loved games, especially Skip-Bo and Chickenfoot Dominoes, and assembling jigsaw puzzles. She was active in the Women's Society at St. Louis Catholic Church, serving on the Altar Circle. She was also involved in the children's lives, serving as school "room mother" and volunteer. Annie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Woodrow Terry; sister, Rosie Lucien; sister, Ida Redden; and grandson, Aaron Kelly. Survivors include brother, Arnold Kasberg, Jr, of West; son, Robert Terry, of Houston; daughter, Patricia Kelly and husband, Steve, of Newton, Kansas; son, John Terry and wife, Linda, of Burleson; son, Paul Terry and wife, Lea, of Fort Worth; and son, Mark Terry of Waco; along with 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Providence Village for providing excellent care during the last years of Annie's life. Sign the Guest Book at oakcrestwaco.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Annie Terry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries