Annie Kasberg Terry Jan. 17, 1926 - June 15, 2020 Annie Kasberg Terry, 94, of Waco, went home to our Lord on June 15, 2020, at Providence Village, after a brief illness. Rosary will be led by Deacon Greg George at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 18, at OakCrest Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, June 19, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco with Father Ryan Higdon as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery at Tours. Annie was born January 17, 1926, at Leroy, to Arnold and Agnes Straten Kasberg. She attended schools at Leroy and Tours, and graduated from West High School in 1944. She married Woodrow "Jack" Terry on December 4, 1945, and together they raised five children. As well as being an excellent seamstress who made many of her children's clothing, Annie loved gardening and yardwork. She was an outstanding cook, and meals often featured vegetables grown in her garden. She loved games, especially Skip-Bo and Chickenfoot Dominoes, and assembling jigsaw puzzles. She was active in the Women's Society at St. Louis Catholic Church, serving on the Altar Circle. She was also involved in the children's lives, serving as school "room mother" and volunteer. Annie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Woodrow Terry; sister, Rosie Lucien; sister, Ida Redden; and grandson, Aaron Kelly. Survivors include brother, Arnold Kasberg, Jr, of West; son, Robert Terry, of Houston; daughter, Patricia Kelly and husband, Steve, of Newton, Kansas; son, John Terry and wife, Linda, of Burleson; son, Paul Terry and wife, Lea, of Fort Worth; and son, Mark Terry of Waco; along with 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Providence Village for providing excellent care during the last years of Annie's life. Sign the Guest Book at oakcrestwaco.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Former Midway administrator indicted in 2016 hit-and-run that left Baylor student dead
-
Czech developer plans skyline-shaping project next to Magnolia Silos
-
Report recommends Waco ISD eliminate some assistant principals, add elementary and special ed teachers
-
Police arrest suspect after convenience store robbed at knifepoint
-
Police uncover meth lab near China Spring
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.