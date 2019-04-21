Sebrina A. TerpeningMarch 8, 1968 - April 17, 2019Sebrina Aneece Terpening was called home to our Lord on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, at OakCrest Funeral Home.She is survived by her loving husband, John; mother, Belta Fowler; daughter, Holly Baxley and husband, Travis; son, Jonathan Aguirre; stepdaughter, Rachel Sherrill and husband, Jason; and stepdaughter, Ashley Terpening and boyfriend, Ricky Salinas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

