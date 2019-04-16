Harold TepeMarch 12, 1933 - April 14, 2019Harold Tepe, 86, of Lott, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, in a Marlin Nursing Home. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lott. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lott.Mr. Tepe was born March 12, 1933, in Travis to Frank and Florine Halunka Tepe. He lived most of his life in Falls County. He married Patsy Lanier on May 22, 1954. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Ponder Fishing Tools, Halliburton, Baker Hughes Tool Company, and Wilson Down Hole. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.He was preceded in death by his wife and grandson, Rex Conners.He is survived by one son, Harold Christopher Tepe and wife, Jenifer, of Odessa; two daughters, Pamela Sue Conners and husband, Scott, of Lott, and Katherine Lee Rodriguez of Waco; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Celebration Park in Westphalia, 16298 FM 2904, Temple, TX 76501Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, with Rosary recited at 7 p.m., at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

