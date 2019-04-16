Harold TepeMarch 12, 1933 - April 14, 2019Harold Tepe, 86, of Lott, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, in a Marlin Nursing Home. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lott. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lott.Mr. Tepe was born March 12, 1933, in Travis to Frank and Florine Halunka Tepe. He lived most of his life in Falls County. He married Patsy Lanier on May 22, 1954. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Ponder Fishing Tools, Halliburton, Baker Hughes Tool Company, and Wilson Down Hole. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.He was preceded in death by his wife and grandson, Rex Conners.He is survived by one son, Harold Christopher Tepe and wife, Jenifer, of Odessa; two daughters, Pamela Sue Conners and husband, Scott, of Lott, and Katherine Lee Rodriguez of Waco; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Celebration Park in Westphalia, 16298 FM 2904, Temple, TX 76501Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, with Rosary recited at 7 p.m., at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.