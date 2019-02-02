Jimmy TennisonMay 15, 1934 - Jan. 31, 2019Jimmy Tennison, age 84, of Ross, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019 at his residence. Graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, February 4, 2019 at White Rock Cemetery near Ross. The family will receive visitors from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel.Jimmy was born May 15, 1934, in West, the son of Charlie and Mary (Shoemaker) Tennison. He was a 1952 graduate of West High School and received a degree in Business from Baylor University. Jimmy served his country with the United States Army during the Korean War. On September 10, 1954, he was united in marriage to Shirley Robinson in Elm Mott.Jimmy was a faithful member of the Elm Mott Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder, taught a Youth Bible Class and served as Church Treasurer for many years. He worked for Darr Equipment Company in Waco for over 35 years before retiring in 1998. Jimmy enjoyed working on the farm, tending to his cattle, playing dominoes with friends and watching all sports, especially baseball and football. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed family get-together's.Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Teri Jo Wiggins; brothers, Pat, John, Bernard, Billy Joe, and Ross Tennison, and sisters, Lovie Thomas, Ella Penuel, and, Ruth Cowen.Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Shirley Tennison; a son, Randy Tennison; a son-in-law, Ray Wiggins, all of Ross; granddaughters, Brandy Tennison and Rayann Wiggins; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
