Ruthie L. TemplesFeb. 5, 1934 - Jan. 21, 2019Ruthie L. Temples, 84, of Hewitt, formely of Marlin, passed away in Hewitt. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 24, 2019, at St. John United Church of Christ in Otto. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 23, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.