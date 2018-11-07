Willie TempleAug. 25, 1949 - Oct. 13, 2018Please join us as we celebrate the life of Willie Temple from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, November 10, 2018, at the First United Methodist Church Waco 4901 Cobbs Dr. Waco, TX. Come relive the memories with his family.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

