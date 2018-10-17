Willie Richard TempleAugust 25, 1949 - October 13, 2018Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Temple and Ernestine Vieregge James; and sister, Joyce Temple.He is survived by brothers: James Temple of Odem, Dell and Susan Temple of Nursery, Donald Temple, Michael Temple, and Jerry Harris, all from Waco; sister, Delores Fullwood of Murchison; as well as a very special friend, Lynn Leal. Willie leaves behind several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.There will be a memorial service in Waco at a later date.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

