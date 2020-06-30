Shirlon Ann Temple
Feb. 6, 1946 - June 29, 2020
Shirlon Ann Temple, 74, of Waco passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, 6296 N Interstate 35, Waco.
Shirlon was born February 6, 1946, to Arthur Hataway and Veda Childress, in McLennan County, Texas. She spent her working years in management. Shirlon was known as a very hard worker and the most selfless person you could meet.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and beloved dog, Diamond.
Shirlon is survived by her children, Dwayne Grantham and wife, Andrea, Sherry Rodriguez and husband, Daniel, Dorinda Grantham; grandchildren, Stephen Grantham, Matthew Rodriguez and wife, Kat, Amy Rodriguez, Justin Grantham and wife, Katie, Trent Grantham and wife, Michaela, Kyle Grantham and wife, Danni; great-grandchildren, Mason, Naomi, Makenzie, Isaiah (Boogie), Kayson (Tootie), A.J., Sybil, Khloe, Kayson, Issac, Ariella, Jace, Ariel; along with her beloved cousins, Tricia Cox and Debbie Evans; and most importantly, her beloved fur baby, Bo.
