Douglas Wayne TeasleyOct. 19, 1947 - Oct. 19, 2018Douglas Wayne Teasley, 71, of Waco, formally of Elm Mott, Texas, passed away Friday, October 19, 2018, at his home on his birthday. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 2, at White Rock Cemetery in Ross, Texas.Douglas was born to Roy and Willie (Tayloor) Teasley, October 19, 1947, in Houston, Texas. He was a welder and pipefitter by trade and worked for Brown and Root for many years and he also worked for General Tire in Waco where he retired. He was living in Waco at the time of his death but had spent many years in Elm Mott.Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Willie Teasley; wife, Debbie Lynn Upchurch Teasley; and brother, William Larry Teasley.Survivors include his daughters, Laura Painter, Sherry Columbus, and Leighann Teasley; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Deborah K. Greener.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
