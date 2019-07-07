Jana TeakellSept. 24, 1949 - July 3, 2019Jana Marine Teakell, 69, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

