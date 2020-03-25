Randolph Teague Oct. 20, 1939 - March 21, 2020 Randolph "Randy" Eugene Teague, 80, passed away March 21, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, Texas. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Randy was born at King's Daughters Hospital in Temple, Texas, October 20, 1939, to Weldon B. and Lucile Edens Teague. After several years, the family moved to Waco. He grew up in Waco where he attended Sanger Ave. Elementary, West Jr. High and then graduated from Waco High School in 1957. He then went on to graduate from Baylor University in 1962. While in Baylor, he went through the ROTC program and upon graduation, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force, and later promoted to 1st Lieutenant. He then was stationed at several air bases in the States. In 1964 to 1965, he was stationed at Clark Air Base in the Philippines. While there, he traveled all over Southeast Asia, including Vietnam. He worked for the Department of Human Services. Randy married Martha Moser Adams June 29, 1975, and after 26 years at DHS, he retired on August 31, 2000. Randy was a devoted member of the Boy Scouts of America and maintained his registration for nearly seventy years. He began his Scouting journey in 1948 at the age of nine when he became a Cub Scout in Pack 217, sponsored by Sanger Avenue Elementary PTA. From 1990 to the present, he had been actively serving as Scoutmaster Emeritus and Chaplain for Troop 308, sponsored by First United Methodist Church. Over the decades, Randy led many young men through the Scouting program, more often than not, as Scoutmaster. This began in 1959 at Troop 12, sponsored by Austin Avenue Methodist Church while he was a student at Baylor University. He continued providing leadership in this same position to troops in Wichita Falls, Texas, and at Clark AFB in the Philippines, while he was an Air Force officer. After returning to Waco, he resumed his duties as Scoutmaster again for Troop 12 until 1969. Randy began his long tenure with Troop 308 in 1972 as an Assistant Scoutmaster, before becoming Scoutmaster in 1978. During his twelve years of service in that position, forty Scouts earned the rank of Eagle Scout, and Randy was especially proud of each of them. Overall, Randy provided support and encouragement to 230 Troop 308 Eagle Scouts. His numerous Scouting awards and achievements included Woodbadge, God and Service Recognition, Community Organization Award, District Award of Merit, and Silver Beaver to name a few. He also served as a Professional Scouter for the Heart O' Texas Council in Waco for seven years and spent many summers during that time as the director for Camp Tahuaya. In 2014, Randy was honored by the Longhorn Council with the Silver Eagle Award for his outstanding service to the community. Randy was a Vigil Honor member of the Order of the Arrow and always sought to preserve a cheerful spirit. Randy and Martha liked to travel. In fact, every trip they took included a trip on a steam locomotive train. Colorado was their favorite state to visit. Beside trains, they liked to go to Western shows which were always fun. Randy & Martha also liked to volunteer at their church, First Methodist Waco. This was very important to both of them as it was a way to serve Jesus. Randy was also a member of the Military Order of the World Wars, Ft. Hood Chapter. Randy was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Weldon Winston Teague. Survivors are his wife, Martha; son, Ben Adams and wife, Sherri; sister-in-law, Norma Jenkins Teague and husband, Robin; sister-in-law, Lucy Moser Wall; cousins, Lettie Edens Hursh of Rochester, New York, and Wade and Kathy Edens of San Antonio; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; best friends, Dave and Kathleen Knight; and honorary grandson, Davey Knight. The family wants to thank Dave and Kathleen Knight, Karol Blakey, Jason and Kim Abbott, Travis and Ayden, and all of our friends for their love and concern. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
