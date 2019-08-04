Mildred TeagueFeb. 7, 1937 - Aug. 1, 2019Mildred Lorraine Teague, 83, of Bellmead, passed away peacefully in her sleep August 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 5, at Bellmead Funeral Home. The service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 6, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery.She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Teague; parents, Jim and Alice Edison; brothers, Charlie Edison and Herman Edison; sister, Viola Smith; and children, Jack Anderson, Lisa Johnson, and Sandra Benoit.She is survived by sisters, Nelly Rose and Lucille Estes; brother, Lee Edison; children, Brenda Andrews and Gerald Smith; grandchildren, Billy Andrews and wife, Crystal Andrews, Brandy Patterson and husband, Charles Patterson, CJ Anderson and wife, Tabetha Anderson, Stormy Benoit, Dustin Cleveland, Shyanne Benoit and husband, Kevin Miller, Glenda Smith, Tanya Smith, Jonathan Smith and wife, Ashley, and Jacqueline Smith; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Rowan, Alex, Keegan, Leeam, Declan, Alister, Easton, Farynn, Lucas, Tye, Tessa, Payton, Kayden, Rylen, Christian, Baby Miller, Marisiah, and Ceasen.Mildred was above all a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was a hard working custodian who retired from LaVega ISD after 19 years of service. She was strong and resilient, WILD at heart, fun, funny, a great storyteller, silly, and devoted to her family. She never minced words and never ran from a fight. She will be missed dearly and remembered often."For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's." – Romans 14:8Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.