Ruby Nell TaylorNov. 28, 1930 - July 23, 2018Ruby Nell Taylor, of Waco, passed away July 23, 2018. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Antioch B.C. Viewing will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 27, at the funeral home. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

