Mary TaylorAug 26, 1934 - Dec 26, 2018Mary Louise (Lynch) Taylor, 84, of Hewitt passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. An Interment at Lorena Cemetery will follow. A visitation with the family will be Friday, December 28, 2018 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.She attended school in West. She married James Taylor in 1953. In 1954, her and James opened and ran Midway Automotive until they retired and turned it over to Carolyn and husband, Joey Davy. She still came and ate lunch every day and brought her side kick, "Lady", the dachshund.Mary was preceded in death by both her parents, Bell and Wallace Lynch; brothers, Daniel, Al, Henry, and Earl; sister, Mary Evelyn Seattle; and daughters, Marilyn Guyton and Mary Ann Wade; mother-in-law Laran Turner.Mary is survived by her husband, James; brother, Roland Ford and wife Barbara; daughter, Carolyn Davy and husband Joey; grand children, Tommy Guyton, James Guyton, Joe Davy, Missy Jordan and husband Ethan, and Blaine Boehler; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Pallbearers are Blaine Boehler, Joe Davy, Luke Davy, Zakary Davy, James Guyton, Tommy Guyton, and Ethan Jordan.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
