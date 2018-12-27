Mary TaylorAug. 26, 1934 - Dec. 26, 2018Mary Lynch Taylor, 84, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with an interment at Lorena Cemetery following. A visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Friday, December 28, 2018 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

