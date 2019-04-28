Marjorie TaylorMarjorie left this world peacefully, on April 15th, in the full knowledge that this life on earth was just a short journey on her way to eternal life. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, at the Austin Avenue United Methodist Church 1300 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX, 76701.To know Marjorie was to love her. Her life was an adventure and she loved to laugh. She had the God given ability to attract people of all ethnicities and religions, rich and poor and served as council to many. She had the uncanny ability for people to open up to her, even strangers, because they could pick up on the fact that she really cared about them and was interested in them. Her impact on her family was immeasurable. Her impact on all of us will never be forgotten.Marjorie was born in Houston Texas, on August 16th. She got her GED, went on to get her BS degree from American University, Washington D.C. and two master degrees from Tarleton State, Stephenville Texas. She moved to Waco, Texas in 1984, where she was a School Counselor for Waco ISD until she retired in 2011.Marjorie was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelli Pucek.She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Shutts of Austin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Nathan Schneider, of Mansfield, TX; and grandsons, Landon and Cooper Schneider, of Mansfield, TX.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Agentes de seguridad trabajan en un centro de mando establecido en la escuela elemental de North Sumner en Bethpage, Tennessee, EEUU, el sábado 27 de abril de 2019, en Bethpage, Tennessee.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.