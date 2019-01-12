Margaret F. TaylorDec. 23, 1933 - Jan. 10, 2019Margaret Faye Taylor, 85, of Robinson, passed away Thursday, January 10, 2019. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 13, at Robinson Cemetery, 620 E. Stegall Drive, Robinson, TX, with Barry Stubbs officiating. The family will receive visitors from 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, January 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Margaret Faye was born December 23, 1933, to Andrew and Clara Gruetzner. She was known by many as "Faye" or Meme". She loved spending time with her family and many loved ones. Faye was known for her selflessness. From the many special needs students she worked with in Waco ISD to her friends and family, she always put the needs of others before herself. Faye was always the "life of the party", always laughing, always joyful. She would make friends with anyone and welcomed all with opened arms. She will always be remembered for her infectious smile, secret keeping ability, and love of QVC.Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Clara Gruetzner; the late W.C. Taylor; daughter, Linda Sue Devers; and brothers, Winifred Gruetzner and Joe Gruetzner.Faye is survived by her sons, Rickey Taylor and wife, Judy, of McGregor, Johnny Taylor and wife, Terri of Lorena; son-in-law, David Devers of Robinson; grandchildren, Joshua Taylor and wife, Kristen, Jessica Sykora and husband, Jason, Tamara Devers and fiancé, Matt Gonzales, Tyson Taylor and wife, Whitney, Brittany Taylor, Deedra Devers and fiancé, Cody Frank; great-grandchildren, Emily, Addison, Oliver Taylor, Emerson and Adley Sykora, Brooklyn Gonzales, Payton Taylor, Kayden Devers and Misty Frank, Colt Taylor.Pallbearers will be Joshua Taylor, Tyson Taylor, Cody Frank, Matt Gonzales, Jason Sykora, and Pat Wells.Memorials may be made in Faye's name to the American Cancer Society.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
