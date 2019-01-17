Joe B. TaylorSeptember 7, 1956 - January 15, 2019Joe B. Taylor, 62, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at his home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Friday, January 18, at Rosemond Cemetery, with Pastor David Arnett officiating. Family will receive friends at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the service.He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.Survivors include his siblings, Doris Richardson, Leatha Sanders and husband, Ray, and Gary Taylor; niece, Monica Huettel; nephews, Charles Sanders, Steven Sanders, Malcolm Hicks, Frank Hicks, and James McCutcheon; and several great-nieces and great nephews.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

