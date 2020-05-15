Haila Taylor
March 7, 1943 - May 3, 2020
Haila Laverne Taylor passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 16, at Greater Harvest Assembly COGIC.
