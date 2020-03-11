June 26, 1926 - March 6, 2020
Edna Taylor, 93, of Waco, went to be with her Heavenly Father Friday, March 6, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, March 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home 3124 Robinson Dr., with Pastor Andy Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.
Edna was born June 26, 1926, to J.A. and Sallie Holt. Edna grew up in Meridian working hard on her family's farm. She attended Texas Lutheran University where she earned her teaching degree. She met the love of her life, James E. Taylor Sr. who was in the Army. They married June 8, 1947, and were married for 52 wonderful years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James E. Taylor Sr.; and an infant daughter, Judy Taylor.
She is survived by her children; James E. Taylor Jr. and wife, Brenda, Jerry Taylor, and Jeanne Nicholson Hurt and husband, Darrell; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to say a special Thank You to Texas Home Health and Accent Care Hospice.
