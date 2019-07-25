Ralph Donald TatumJan. 2, 1933 - July 22, 2019Don Tatum, 86, of Waco, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson's Voice Project or the Prestonwood Pregnancy Center.Sign the Guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

