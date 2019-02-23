Lemuel Clarence TateDec. 20, 1961 - Feb. 20, 2019Lemuel Clarence "Pete" Tate, 57, of Lorena, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Monday, February 25, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S 12th St, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. The family will receive visitors from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday February 24, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

