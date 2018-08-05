Harold G. TateJuly 12, 1934 - Aug. 1, 2018Harold G. "Buddy" Tate, 84, of China Spring, peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus, Wednesday, August 1. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, August 6, at First Methodist Church of Waco, with the Revs. Stephen Ramsdell, Wayne Williams, and Ryan Barnett officiating. A memorial visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. preceding the service.Harold was born, in Waxahachie, Texas, July 12, 1934, to William Bernie Tate, Jr. and Ruby Jewel Tate. He graduated from Waxahachie High School and earned a Bachelor of Business degree from the University of North Texas in 1957. Shortly after graduation, Harold married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Mary Jane Curry Tate.Before Harold began his career, he answered the call to serve in the United States Army as an SP 4. After serving in the Army, he went on to work for Mobil Oil. As a son of a farmer, Harold had a love for the land and for the farming way of life, so it only seemed natural that the majority of his career was spent working for John Deere Company promoting the farming way with great passion. He retired from John Deere Company in 1986 after 26 years. He continued his work with farm equipment sales running his own business after retiring from John Deere.Harold loved his work, but his greatest love was spending time with his wife, family, three beloved granddaughters, and his horses. The years spent with his granddaughters in the hay field, show barn, and rodeo arena were some of the best times of his life. Harold was devoted to his faith in God and loved spending time with his men's Bible study group. He is remembered as a friendly, kind, wise, and loving man that truly considered everyone a friend.Harold is survived by his wife and best friend of 61 years, Mary Jane Tate of China Spring; son, Gary Tate and wife, Angie, of Aquilla; daughter, Christie Tate Walker and husband, Jim, of China Spring; granddaughters, Jordan and Lauren Walker of China Spring and Brianna Tate of Aquilla; brother, Johnny Tate and wife, Flora, of Grapevine; nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Harold's memory to First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive Waco, TX 76710, or God is Big Enough Ministries, P.O. Box 24263 Waco, TX 76702.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
