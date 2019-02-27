Frances Lou TateMay 3, 1923 - Feb. 24, 2019Frances Tate joined her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was 95 years of age - a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother "GiGi", and friend. Graveside Services and Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, in Speegleville, TX, near Waco, TX on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Mr. Jonathan Tate, and Rebekah Tate officiating.Frances was born on May 3, 1923 in Waco, Texas. She was the daughter of Anna Belle (Price) Fields and Hubert M. Fields. She attended Waco public schools, graduating from Waco High School in 1940. She attended 4-C College, and Baylor University. Frances married her high school sweetheart, Norman F. (Doc) Tate Jr. on October 2, 1942 in Boston, Massachusetts.She loved the arts and played both the organ and the violin as well as teaching ballroom dancing with her husband at MCC for many years. Frances was an active member of Lorena Methodist Church, then of Austin Avenue Methodist Church, where she served in the Chancel Choir, the Prayer Ministry, the Friendship class, the Road Runners, and wherever needed. She also led Bible Study Fellowship. Frances worked at James Connally AFB, and the V.A. Regional office until retiring from Civil Service.She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Walter Glenn Fields; husband, Norman F. Tate Jr.; son, Norman F. (Frank) Tate III; and her grandson, Caleb Andrew Tate.She is survived by her son, Robert Glenn Tate and wife, Darlene; grandchildren, Jason Tate, Rebekah Tate, Jonathan Tate and wife, Tanya, Christopher Tate, Jeremy Tate, Elena (Dallas) Tate Snook, and Kaitlyn Tate, as well as great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Dine Fields Pruitt, and Trudi Tate; extended family, and many friends. In her 95 years, Frances was dearly loved by many.Serving as Honorary pallbearers are, Lee Tate, Tony Hauschild, Ronnie Brown, Jerry Muse, Gary Wallace, and Richard Braun.Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.Arrangements are under the direction ofTres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr.,Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
