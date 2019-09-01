Betty TateAug. 31, 1926 - Aug. 30, 2019One of the greatest Mom's in the world, Betty Hampton Tate, peacefully entered her eternal reward on August 30, 2019, one day shy of her 93rd birthday. Visitation will be at held at 12:00 p.m., September 4, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of her life at 1:00 p.m., in the Grace Gardens Chapel, 8220 Woodway Dr., with Pastor Jeff Wyers officiating. Internment will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.Betty Hampton Tate was born in Columbia, SC, August 31, 1926, to Albert and Gordie May Scott. Upon graduation from Olympia High School, Betty entered Columbia Business College to prepare herself to be a business secretary.Her life direction changed when she met a handsome U.S. Army Air Force Captain and B-25 Bomber pilot at nearby Columbia Army Air Base. It was love at first sight and soon Betty and Winfred Hampton were united in marriage. Betty was a dedicated wife to Capt. Hampton while he flew missions in North Africa and then again in the Korean War.Betty and Winn settled in Houston, Texas where they raised their two children, Vicki and Wayne. Betty made sure her kids were raised in Church and that they valued family and faith above all else. Betty lost Winfred to cancer after 27 years of marriage in 1972.After a period of deep mourning, Betty met Leland Tate during an arranged golf outing and they were wed in 1974. Betty and Leland became avid golfers and enjoyed traveling the world together. Betty won numerous golf tournaments in her 40 years of playing. In 2009, Betty and Leland retired from Houston to live in Waco near her son, Wayne. They were faithful members of First Woodway Baptist Church. After 43 years of marriage, Betty lost Leland in January, 2015. Soon thereafter, Betty moved to the Delaney at Lake Waco where she enjoyed the best of independent living and made so many great friends. After two husbands and 70 years of marriage, Betty often offered wise counsel on how to have a good marriage. Betty was best known for her sweet and gentle disposition that attracted and won so many lifelong friends.Betty was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings, and her two husbands, Winfred and Leland.She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Lackie and husband, Jackie, of Little Rock, AR; son, Wayne Hampton and wife, Akiko, of Waco; grandchildren, Josh and Shea Lackie of Memphis, Jana and husband, Trip Tayloe, of Memphis, Christy Hampton of Dallas, Warren and wife, Carmen Hampton, of Waco, Alex and Ben Hampton of Waco; great-grandchildren include: Kaki and Eva Lackie, Kreider, Hampton, and Lele Tayloe, and Sienna and Warren Clark Jr. Hampton.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. The family is especially greatful for the loving and compassionate care provided by Interim Hospice, Home Instead, and the staff and friends at The Delaney at Lake Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
