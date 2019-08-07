David Lee TannerJuly 12, 1941 - July 27, 2019David Lee Tanner passed away July 27, 2019, at home with his family. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, at First Assembly of God, 6701 Bosque. One surviving son, Darrell Lynn Tanner.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

