Billy Ray Tanksley, Sr.Aug. 22, 1938 - Nov. 20, 2018Billy Ray Tanksley, Sr., 80, passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018. A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 24, at Riesel Cemetery, Hwy 6 South, Riesel with The Rev. Peter Kolb officiating. The family will receive visitors 4 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 23, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Billy Ray was born August 22, 1938, to Harold and Clara (Ammons) Tanksley in Waco, Texas. He married Helen Sielaff on April 19, 1957 in Waco. He was a life-long resident of the Waco area. Billy Ray retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Plant after about 25 years of service. He loved old cars and the Lady Bears. Billy Ray was a long time member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. His grandchildren were his greatest joy of all.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen (Sielaff) Tanksley; daughter, Kathy Tanksley; brother, Gene Tanksley; sister, Betty Tanksley Porter.Billy Ray is survived by his children, Karon Bennett and husband, Gary, Karla Tanksley, Bill Tanksley, Jr.; grandchildren, Brittni Summers and husband, Jarad, Brianna Wren and husband, Payton; great-grandchildren, Mollee Summers, Mason Summers, Rowdy Wren; sister, Frances Scott; sister-in-law, Bernice Lehde; numerous nieces and nephews; along with his beloved furbaby, Prissy.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.