C. B. TankersleyAug. 23, 1934 - Dec. 24, 2019C.B. Tankersley passed away December 24, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, at the First Baptist Church Valley Mills, Texas. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
To plant a tree in memory of C. Tankersley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.