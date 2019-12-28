C. B. TankersleyAug. 23, 1934 - Dec. 24, 2019C.B. Tankersley passed away December 24, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, at the First Baptist Church Valley Mills, Texas. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

