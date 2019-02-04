Mary L. TandyMarch 25, 1947 - Feb. 1, 2019Mary Lee Tandy, 71, of Waco, Texas lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her family and friends Friday, February 1, 2019. A visitation Celebrating her Life will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at OakCrest Funeral Home.Mary was born March 25, 1947 to Gerald M. and Lucy Mary (Butler) Dean in Illinois. She worked for the Department of Public Safety, and enjoyed what she did very much. She was a super supporter of the Baylor Lady Bears.She was preceded in death by her parents.Mary Lee is survived by her dear friend, Debra Pelley; her sweet little dog 'Abby'; and brother, Walter Dean and wife, Annie, of Plano, Texas; as well as many wonderful friends.A very special thanks for the staff of Ridgecrest, Providence Hospice, Baylor Scott & White Hospital and Scott & White Oncology.Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

