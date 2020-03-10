Oct. 25, 1937 - March 3, 2020 Kwok Hing Tam, 82, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Kwok Hing was born October 25, 1937, in China. He moved his family to the United States in 1976. He was a chef at the Cathay House, City Club, Brazos Club, and The HEB Chinese Kitchen. He is survived by his wife, Mei Lan Tam; children, Chun Mezger, Kit Adams, Mary Tam, and Joe Tam; and two grandchildren. The Tam family would like to extend their appreciation to the team at Providence Healthcare and Community Healthcare of Texas for their compassion, generosity, and loving care of Kwok Hing. Memorial donations can be made to Community Healthcare of Texas, 6700 Sanger Ave, Waco, TX 76710. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kwok Tam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries