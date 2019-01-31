Robert Bonds TalleySept. 9, 1933 - Jan. 17, 2019Robert "Bob" Talley, 85 of Waco, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, January 17, 2019. Bob was born on a farm near Moody, Texas, September 9, 1933, to Walter and Louella Talley. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Dorothy Eck, Frances Adams, and Betty Carter.He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Peggy Talley; and four children: son, Joel and wife, Johnna Talleys of Bosqueville, daughter, Julie Lynch of Waco, son, Gary Talley and fiancée, Maria Esau of McGregor, and daughter, Jena and husband, Jimmy Peebles, of Kingsland. Bob was further blessed with, and dearly loved by, his 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.In addition to his life-long service to the Lord, Bob proudly and honorably served his country, joining the Air Force in 1952. His near ten years of service took him to Korea, Alaska, Enewetak, and Mobile, Alabama, where he met the love of his life, Peggy Poole. They were married on December 31, 1955.Few can match Bob's love of the great outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, skiing boating, and piloting airplanes. He shared his love for the outdoor activities with family and friends, organizing countless ski trips, fishing trips, as well as boating and camping adventures.Many knew Bob as the co-owner of Specialty Marine in Waco. After retirement, he and Peggy spent many summers in the Rocky Mountains, Bob's favorite place on earth. He was known there as "Captain Bob" where he worked as a boat captain and tour guide at Lake Jackson in the Grand Teton National Park.Bob loved serving the Lord. He was both Deacon and bus driver at his church. Both roles he joyfully filled for many years.The family invites you to a celebration of Bob's life beginning at 1:00 pm, February 2, 2019 at Western Heights Baptist Church. There will be a visitation following the service.A special thank you to the "Earthly Angels" at Brazos Kidney Center, Bluebonnet Home Health, and Providence Hospice Center who provided such loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Western Heights Baptist Church.www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
