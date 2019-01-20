Robert B. TalleySeptember 9, 1933 - January 17, 2019Robert "Bob" Talley, 85, of Waco, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Western Heights Baptist Church, 6301 Bosque Blvd., in Waco.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

