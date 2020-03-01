Essie Autrey TalbotJune 26, 1924 - Feb. 29, 2020Essie Talbot, 95, of Waco, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Wesley Woods Healthcare Center.Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., today, Sunday, March 1, at Gerald Cemetery near Elm Mott.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Essie Talbot as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries