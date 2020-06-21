Polly Talbert Sept. 6, 1922 - June 18, 2020 Polly Talbert passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. A family graveside service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, at Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Su Milam officiating. Polly was born September 6, 1922, in Waco, Texas, to Marion Emmett and Pearl May Billington. Polly was a 1940 graduate of Waco High School and continued her education at Four-C College. She worked at the Texas Senate in Austin, American Amicable Life Insurance, and later for the Sloans in Waco. She was a member of the Forum Study Club, Waco Federation of Women's Club, and the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed boating, beaches, and travel, and also playing cards and Bingo. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 47 years, Cameron McCascle Talbert, Jr.; her sister, Millie Hollingsworth and husband, Grover; and a stepson, Steve Talbert. She is survived by her stepson, Cameron M. Talbert III and his wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Tara Leigh Schoenemann and husband, TJ, and Cameron M. Talbert IV and wife, Paige; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Holland Schoenemann; and Cameron V and Cason Talbert. She is also survived by nephew, Larry Hollingsworth and wife, Suzanne, and great-niece, Lesli Vernon and husband, Lee; great-great-niece, Emily Vernon, and great-great-nephew Gavin Vernon; great-niece, Meredith Hollingsworth and her son, Beau; great-nephew, Clay Hollingsworth and daughter, Saoirse; and special friend and caregiver, Gloria Stonum. Memorials may be made to Stilwell Memorial Residence or First United Methodist Church of Waco. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

