Mattie TaborOct. 12, 1927 - April 18, 2019Mattie Bell Tabor, 91, of Waco, passed away April 18, 2019, at a local hospice house. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lester Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Lost Prairie Cemetery in Limestone County, TX. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 22, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Mattie Bell Tabor was born October 12, 1927 in Crockett, TX to Johnny and Annie Daniels Hodder.Mattie is preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Tabor; son, Charles Tabor; and a daughter, Annie Harris. Survivors include her daughters, Gloria Niswanger, Joy Allen, Carolyn Stiles and her husband, Gary, all of Waco, TX. Mattie also had 9 grandchildren; 18 great- grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandchildren. The family would like to send a special thank you to Jo Jo Jackson for the Love and Care she gave Mattie over the years.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
