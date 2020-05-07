Helen Ruth Tabor Nov. 2, 1947 - May 5, 2020 Helen Tabor, 72, of China Spring and formerly of Bartlett, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 9, at China Spring Cemetery followed by a 11:00 a.m. graveside service. Thoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Tabor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries