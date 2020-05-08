Helen Ruth Tabor
Nov. 2, 1947 - May 5, 2020
Helen Tabor, 72, of China Spring and formerly of Bartlett, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at China Spring Cemetery.
Helen was born November 2, 1947 in Temple to Cecil Decker and Douthitt Leifeste Decker, the third of four sisters. As a child, she grew up on the family farm in Bartlett. She graduated from Bartlett High School and then attended and graduated from Temple Junior College. In her earlier years when living in Bartlett and Temple she barrel raced, drag raced her Barracuda and was a trick rider.
At the age of 17, Helen began working at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and later became a manager. Helen married Dwayne Tabor on April 20, 1968. They moved to China Spring in 1971 where she raised her three children. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of China Spring and a long time China Spring school board member and CSYAA board member. Upon retirement from Southwestern Bell she purchased and operated the China Spring General Store.
Helen was an avid sports fan and loved watching her children and grandchildren in their many activities. She loved the Baylor Bears and the Dallas Cowboys. Helen was extremely involved in the China Spring community. She spent countless hours at the China Spring baseball fields.
Her favorite Bible verse was the 23 Psalm and her favorite Hymns were "Amazing Grace" and "Old Rugged Cross". She loved listening to the Righteous Brothers and Elvis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Douthitt "Buddy" Decker.
Helen is survived by her children, Jeff Tabor and wife, Julie Tabor, Josh Tabor and wife, Micah Tabor and Jennifer Tabor-Goode and husband, Cal Goode; grandchildren, Paige and Preston Tabor, Bryce and Haley Tabor and Jayden Mize; siblings, Kathy Jones, Leslie Hixson and Lauren Gonzales; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
