John A. Sykora, Jr.Aug. 17, 1939 - Jan. 2, 2019John A, Sykora Jr., passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 5, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation from 11:00 am till service time, with Father Albert officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff.John was born August 17, 1939 in Elk, Texas, to John Sr. and Julia (Pavelka) Sykora. He attended La Vega High School where he played football. He was drafted into the Army January 1962 and played football for the Army in Special Services. In the off season he worked out of the Pentagon.He returned to Waco in 1964 and worked for Darr Equipment for 14 years. John went into business for himself as Sykora's Heavy Equipment Service. He contracted out to A. K. Gillis & Sons in Sulpher Springs, Texas for 15 years. John took disability in 1993 turning the family business over to his son, John Allen Sykora. He married Barbara Nolene Wilson on June 30, 1962 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Anne Sykora Payne; son, John Allen Sykora; sons-in-law, Donald Osborne, Sr. and Michael Wayne Osborne; and brother-in-law, Bob Province.Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Nolene; daughters, Sharee Osborne and Karen Riel Osborne; sisters, Dorothy Sykora, Julie Frazier, and Helen Province; brothers, Robert Sykora and wife, Barbara, and Jimmy Sykora and wife, Cindi; grandchildren, Cody Sykora and wife, Jennifer, Kyle Sykora and wife, Casey, Kevin Sykora and wife, Mallary, Bobby Riel and wife, Marlee, Sean Osborne and wife, Rebecca, Donny Osborne, Jr. and wife, Miriam, Megan Riel, and Rose Osborne; 13 great-grandchildren with one due in summer of 2019; and John's beloved dog, "Lola".Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
