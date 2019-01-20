Bill SwinglerJune 1, 1940 - Jan. 18, 2019Billy Ross Swingler went to be with his heavenly Father after a long battle with Alzheimer's. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 21, at Highland Baptist Church. Bill will be buried next to his parents in Kosse, Texas, at 12:00 p.m., January 21. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 20, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.He leaves behind his college sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Darlene Wolfe Swingler of Woodway; three wonderful children, Steve Swingler and wife, Joanie, of China Spring, Debbie Contoveros and husband, John, of Plano, and Joy Howard of Woodway. He also leaves behind eight very loved grandchildren, Scotty Swingler, Grant Swingler, Sarah Swingler, Timothy Contoveros, Christina Contoveros, Elizabeth Contoveros, Anna Howard, and Mariel Howard. He is also survived by a sister, Sue Mills of Kosse; brother-in-law, James Wolfe of Rogers, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Margaret Ridley of Belen, New Mexico; and many nieces and nephews.Steve Swingler, Scotty Swingler, Grant Swingler, Timothy Contoveros, Trevor Riggs, and Adan Flores will serve as pallbearers.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to in memory of Bill at https://www.gideons.org/donate or Gideons International, PO Box 5037, Waco TX 76708.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
