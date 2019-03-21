Marcus Paul SweattOct. 24, 1943 - Mar. 20, 2019Marcus Paul Sweatt passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, at Valley Mills Cemetery, with Rev. Darrell Phillips officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Marcus was born October 24, 1943, in Amarillo, Texas, to Paul Estes and Anna Ruth Sweatt. He was a social worker in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968 during the Viet Nam War. He was a community mental health worker in West Texas until 1990, when he moved to Waco to work for Texas Rehabilitation Commission. When he retired from vocational counseling, he became a disability coordinator at McLennan Community College. He was a West Texan who married a Waco girl, who moved to be near her family and loved this land. He retired to antique, walk his dogs and work in the garden with his wife of 42 years.He was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his brother, Ronald and wife, Charlotte, of Midland, Texas; nephew, Justin Sweatt of New Orleans, Louisiana; and niece, Krystal Sweatt of San Angelo, Texas. He leaves behind his wife, Sharon Rachuig Sweatt; and her family, Barbara and Mark Whitney of Clifton, Texas, Kathy and Barry Abel of Waco, Phyllis and Dicky Tyler of New Braunfels, Texas, and Dave and Melissa Rachuig of Waco. While Marcus and Sharon had no children, they were blessed to love their nieces and nephews, Julie and Mike Snyder of Clifton, Jason and Jacklyn Whitney of Clifton, Justin Sweatt of New Orleans, Krystal Sweatt of San Angelo, Amy and Jason Weir of Clifton, Aaron and Katy Abel of Waco, Emily Abel and Blake Applegate of Austin, Teffani and Tracy Davis of Austin, Ben and Amy Rachuig of Waco, and Robyn Rachuig of Waco. He leaves behind his beloved Catahoula dog, Ruger.Pallbearers will be nephews, Jason Whitney, Jason Weir, Mike Snyder, Aaron Abel, Ben Rachuig and Blake Applegate.Marcus and Sharon were grateful for the care during his brief stay at Regent Care Center of Woodway, especially his nurses, Crystal and Michelle. The entire family thanks the Texas Home Health Hospice family who wrapped us all in their excellent and loving care, especially Larry Williams and Michelle Chinn. Dr. Charles Stern has been our doctor for 25 years and has been a constant and loving caretaker for us. We thank him.Marcus was a kind man and would encourage everyone to "pay it forward" in some way to honor him. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice; otherwise he would appreciate donations to local animal shelters or Fuzzy Friends.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
