Howard SweatNov. 23, 1939 - Jan. 1, 2020Howard Sweat, age 80, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Providence Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, at Bailey & Foster Chapel with Pastor Jeff Argyle officiating. Burial will follow in Pilgrim Cemetery with graveside military honors accorded by the U.S. Air Force.He was born November 23, 1939, in Jacksonville, Florida to Tenly and Vernie Lois Mosely Sweat. Mr. Sweat was retired as a TSgt(.) from the USAF where he served 20 years. He had several assignments overseas.While stationed in England, he became interested in breeding and showing dogs. His favorite breed was the Pug. He was, at the time, the only American who won the Junior Warrant with his Pug. After retirement, he continued to breed and show his Pugs. He finished several champions in the Pug breed.Howard also played fast pitch softball while in the Air Force. He was a pitcher and a pretty good one. Returning to the U.S., je served at Wurtsmith AFB in Michigan. It was there he retired from the Air Force.After working in Odessa, Texas, for a few years and after he stopped showing his dogs, Howard and his wife bought a motor home and traveled the entire western half of the United States. They were forced to stop traveling because of illness.Mr. Sweat was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his wife, Patsy Sweat; daughter, Robin Sweat Argyle and husband, Jeff; sons, Lamar Sweat and wife, Mattie, James Sweat and wife, Dawn, Douglas Sweat and wife, Susan, Kevin Sweat and wife, Karen, Gary Sweat and wife, Shelley, and Stacy Sweat; sisters, Linda Sweat, Gracie Hill, and Lois Laurendine; brothers, James Sweat, Perry Sweat, Richard Sweat, and Roger Sweat, 19 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.Honorary pallbearers will be Lamar Sweat, James Ray Sweat, Douglas Sweat, Gary Sweat, Stacy Sweat, Kevin Sweat, and Jeffery Argyle.To leave condolences or sign the guestbook, go to www.baileyandfosterfuneralhome.com.Bailey & Foster Funeral Home207 S Magnolia St,Palestine, TX 75801(903) 729-2248
