Charlie Swanner, JrNov. 3, 1924 - Feb.1, 2019Charlie "C.B." Swanner, Jr., age 94, born November 3, 1924 in Chilton, Texas, to Charlie B. Swanner, Sr. and Cleopatra Brock, answered the Masters' call February 1, 2019 at the Senior Care of Hewitt Nursing Home with his family by his side. He married Dorothy Swanner on December 10, 1946 in Robinson, Texas and they enjoyed 67 years together.C.B. served in the Army from December of 1944 to November of 1946 on the 43rd Engineer Construction Battalion. In the Army his battalion helped construct the first airstrip for U.S. planes in Tacata, Japan. He worked for the Waco Independent School District for 32 years and retired as the Custodial Supervisor. C.B. was a jack of all trades and shared that trait with his sons and daughter. Mr. Swanner was a devout Christian with a servant heart, who loved listening to gospel music. C.B. was a devoted member at the Cowboy Church of Ellis County where he served as the senior lay pastor and insisted on greeting people at church every Sunday with his warm welcoming smile. He was a spiritual mentor to many and touched countless lives. Family and church were his life, he was always involved in church and loved the Lord. C.B will be deeply missed and forever remembered by so many.C.B. is survived by three sons, Marvin Swanner of Austin, Mark Swanner and wife, Lisa of Gatesville, and Charlie Swanner and wife, Rhonda of Waxahachie; one daughter, Donna Johnson and husband John of Hewitt; daughter-in-law, Glynna Swanner and "adopted son" David Haynes; nine grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and church family.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy; son, Roy Swanner; parents, two sisters and one brother.The family would like to give a special thanks to Interim Hospice and the Senior Care of Hewitt staff for all the care, love and kindness shown to C.B. and the family during this difficult time. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home. A funeral service for C.B. will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Cowboy Church of Ellis County, 2374 W. Hwy. 287 By-Pass, Waxahachie, TX 75165, with Pastor Chris Maddox officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m., at the Dallas-Fort Worth National.To view an obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com.Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home,511 W. Main St.,Waxahachie, Texas 75165(972) 937-2211Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
