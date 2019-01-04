Marsha Elaine SwanerNov. 20, 1945 - Jan. 01, 2019Marsha Elaine Young Swaner, 73, of Waco, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2019 after a strong and courageous battle with kidney disease. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Private burial will be held at a later date at the Axtell Cemetery with family.Marsha was born November 20, 1945, to Mildred and Homer Young of Axtell, Texas. Marsha attended Axtell School. On October 11, 1969, Marsha married the love of her life, Steamer Swaner, and together they began the legacy of Swaner Brahmans and the Swaner family. Marsha loved good Brahman Cattle, good horses and her proudest accomplishment were her kids, Al, Karen, Pasquale, and Kellie.In the fall of 1972, Steamer and Marsha bought their first herd of Brahman cattle from John Ferra estate in Louisiana. That was the beginning of Steamer and Marsha's Swaner Brahmans. In the last 49 years the "S" brand has been led to numerous National and International Champion. The Swaner genetics have gone to 25 foreign countries and across the United States. Marsha could name every cow and the name of every bull that were exported from the Swaner herd.Marsha never met a stranger. She could talk cattle and pedigree with absolutely anyone involved in the Brahman breed. Marsha was a fierce competitor. All four of her children, as well as her grandchildren, can testify to that. Marsha and Steamer hauled them to the State and All American Brahman shows and TCCA shows across the country. She could be your worst critic and your biggest fan! Marsha is survived by her husband of 49 years, Steamer; son, Al Leathers and wife, Tami; granddaughter, Laci of Gilmer Texas; daughter, Karen Williams and husband, Jeff; grandsons, Chance and Brent of Salado; son, Pasquale Swaner, of Waco Texas; daughter, Kellie Swaner; and grandsons, Monte and Keen. Her extended family: son, Angel "Nan" Eveline Padilla of Honduras; sister, Sharon Renfro and husband, Walter; niece and nephews, Rhonda, Scott and Lisa; brother, Leslie Young and wife, Susan; nephew, Tanner and Ty of Corsicana Texas. Special family thank you to Reliable Home Health Care for their care for our beloved mother.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the 2019 National Brahman Show in Honor of Marsha Swaner Red Grand Champion Female award; www.nationalbrahmanshow.com.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
