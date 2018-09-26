Janie Ruth SwadleyMay 9, 1944 - September 23, 2018Janie Ruth Swadley, of Waco, passed away, Sunday morning, September 23, 2018, at the age of 74. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 27, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Drive. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., in Grace Gardens Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Josh Pruett.Janie was born, May 9, 1944, in Waco, Texas, the daughter of the late Harvey Monroe and Mary Dell (Carpenter) Pittman. She was retired from US Tire in Hewitt.It has been said, " Janie was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many". She will be forever missed but will remain in our hearts.Also preceding her in death was a son, Robert W. "Rusty" Coleman; husband, William M. "Mick" Swadley; brother, Tom Jones; great-grandson, Cody Lynn "KOKO" Bush.Survivors include a daughter, Carla Clapper of Waco; brothers, Jimmy Jones and wife, Glinda, of Speegleville, Donald Snodgrass of Wyoming; sister-in-law, Becky Jones of Waco; two grandsons, Jacob Clapper of Brighton, MA, and Richard Bush and wife, Shara, of Sargent, TX; four great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.For those desiring, the family has suggested the American Cancer Society,Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
