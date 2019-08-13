Daniel SvrcekAug. 13, 1940 - Aug. 9, 2019Daniel "Zero" Svrcek, age 78, of West, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Tuesday, August 13, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.Dan was born August 13, 1940, in West, the son of the late Ivan and Hattie (Lenart) Svrcek. He attended St. Mary's School and was a 1958 graduate of West High School. On August 27, 1960, he was united in marriage to Judy Wilde in West. Dan was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption. He was also a member of KJT Society #11, a founding member of the West Bass Club, and a former member of the West Kiwanis Club. Dan worked for West Bank and Trust prior to becoming a founding officer of the Llano National Bank for 30 years before retiring in 2006. In his spare time he operated a card collectible shop called "Cricket's Cards and Collectables" in Llano. Dan enjoyed fishing, refereeing basketball games, and coaching youth baseball and basketball. He was very involved with his children and grandchildren's sports activities.Survivors include his beloved wife of 59 years, Judy Svrcek of West; children, Cathy Bajer and husband David of West, Stephen Svrcek and wife Kathy of Ross, Sherri Harwell and husband Andy of Woodway, Cindy Eastty and husband Derek of Austin, and David Svrcek and Heather Elzner of Manchaca; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Volunteer Ambulance Association or the charity of your choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
