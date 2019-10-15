Mary SutterfieldFebruary 28, 1932 - October 14, 2019Mary Jewel Paul Sutterfield, 87, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Rockport, Texas.Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Bold Springs Cemetery in West, Texas. The service will be officiated by Mary's brother-in-law, Duane Giles.Mary was born, February 28, 1932, to Ernest and Mattie (Thornsberry) Paul in Rural Shade, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco. Mary was married to Vernon Sutterfield.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Ernest Edward Paul; brother, Harold Paul; sisters, Dorothy Gill and Frances Massey.Mary is survived by her son, Ernest Lee Sutterfield and wife, Judy; grandson, Michael Sutterfield and wife, Tammy; granddaughter, Amanda Wilson and husband, Mark; grandchildren; Jailynn Marsh, Luke Wilson and Mattie Wilson; brothers, Raymond Paul and wife, Pam, Arlin Paul and wife, Irma, Marvin Paul, Adron Paul; and sisters, Ethelene Coker, Virgie Giles and husband, Duane, Josephine Cox and husband, James, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com

