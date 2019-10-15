Mary SutterfieldFebruary 28, 1932 - October 14, 2019Mary Jewel Paul Sutterfield, 87, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Rockport, Texas.Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Bold Springs Cemetery in West, Texas. The service will be officiated by Mary's brother-in-law, Duane Giles.Mary was born, February 28, 1932, to Ernest and Mattie (Thornsberry) Paul in Rural Shade, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco. Mary was married to Vernon Sutterfield.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Ernest Edward Paul; brother, Harold Paul; sisters, Dorothy Gill and Frances Massey.Mary is survived by her son, Ernest Lee Sutterfield and wife, Judy; grandson, Michael Sutterfield and wife, Tammy; granddaughter, Amanda Wilson and husband, Mark; grandchildren; Jailynn Marsh, Luke Wilson and Mattie Wilson; brothers, Raymond Paul and wife, Pam, Arlin Paul and wife, Irma, Marvin Paul, Adron Paul; and sisters, Ethelene Coker, Virgie Giles and husband, Duane, Josephine Cox and husband, James, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 7 football
-
Robinson police make arrest in shooting of man found wounded on Moonlight Drive
-
Former Baylor QB to invest in Elm Avenue venture bringing coffee, custom boots
-
Boy, 16, injured in crash that ended 120 mph police chase on Highway 6
-
Parents arrested after police report 3-year-old found trying to cross Valley Mills Drive
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.