Carolyn SutherlandApril 11, 1938 - Nov. 24, 2018Carolyn Jean Samuelson, 80, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 29, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A visitation with the family will be at 1:00 p.m. An inurnment will be in The Rock Church Cemetery in Cranfills Gap following the service.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

