Sandra Helm SummersJuly 24, 1946 - Feb. 21, 2019Sandra "Sandy" Helm Summers passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 28, at Richfield Christian Church, with Rev. Alec Ylitalo officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 28, at Richfield Christian Church.Sandy was born July 24, 1946, in Waco, Texas, to Lee W. Helm and Beatrice A. Helm. Her love of animals was evident throughout her life, as she advocated for any and all cats by volunteering at numerous organizations. She was the director for the Upper Valley Humane Society. She was also a master gardener. She was an active and dedicated member of Richfield Christian Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Gordon Summers.She is survived by brother, Gary Helm and wife, Carla; nephews, Kevin Helm and wife, Yaneth, and kids, and Sandon Helm; cousins, Lee Helm and Mark Helm; and her beloved cats, Miss Cinco, Little Girl, Emily, and Sydney.Memorials may be made to Richfield Christian Church, 4201 Cobbs Dr., Waco, TX 76710.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
