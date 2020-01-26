Viola Benford SullivanNov. 10, 1919 - Jan. 23, 2020On January 23, 2020, Viola Sullivan, at 100 years strong, opened the gates of heaven, and invited herself in. Awaiting her in spirit, were her daughter, Augusta, and husband, Godfrey, who never left her side. Giving her back to the angels, are her son and daughter, Godfrey Jr. and Meredith, as well as grandchildren, and great grandchildren, who will carry on and pass down Viola's love for the arts for many generations.Viola lived a fascinating life. She worked in the blood bank during World War II, meeting Godfrey Sr., the love of her life, when coming home from work to his mom's house, where she lived. That began their beautiful love for each other that lasted 75 years. She loved to sing (Baylor Glee club, St. Alban's choir, Sweet Adelines, or just to us) and play the piano. Viola had a gentle touch on the keys and she played more beautifully as the years passed. She instilled a love of music and painting in her family. She played golf and tennis, also encouraging young tennis players at Sul Ross Tennis and Waco Family Tennis centers. Her love for horses started as a young child, riding her horse to school and back every day, which spread to the rest of us, when she and Godfrey Sr. bought the farm and we began raising quarter horses. Although she once learned to ride a motorcycle at 75, Viola managed to go her entire life without stepping foot inside a hospital, except when there with Godfrey Sr. of course. And, she would want us all to take note that she lived longer, and made it to 100.For Viola, 100 was good enough. She could have done more. Inevitably, wondering if Godfrey Sr. was running around with any other angels got the better of her, and she wanted to go check on him. He was a troublemaker, and we all understood.We will miss Viola and Godfrey Sr., our Nanna & Poppa, terribly for the rest of our lives. Their memory, family values, love, legacy and sacrifices will live on forever. We will feel you in the wind and see you in the stars. Rest in peace.Viola is lying in state at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30, at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff. Donations may be made to St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Waco, Texas in lieu of flowers. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
Jan 30
Graveside
Thursday, January 30, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Chalk Bluff Cemetery
Cemetery Rd
West, TX 76691
Cemetery Rd
West, TX 76691
