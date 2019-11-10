Ronald SullivanJune 30, 1954 - Nov. 7, 2019After a life filled with generosity and love, Ronnie passed away November 7, 2019. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at Central Christian Church on at with the Rev. Brian Coats officiating. Private inurnment will be at Patrick Cemetery.Ronnie was the son of Cecil and Frances (Hudson) Sullivan. He was born and raised on the south side of Fort Worth, Texas, and lived most of his life in that area. From the age of four with a Tonka dump truck, Ronnie had a life-long love affair with trucks big and small. Aside from a few years at the City of Fort Worth with the Water and Parks and Recreation Departments, Ronnie drove 18-wheelers over the road, delivery trucks, recycling trucks and rock trucks. It was his great pride that he had hundreds of thousands of safe-driving miles. He also took pride in keeping all his vehicles immaculate and in perfect running condition. Every time he parked he checked to make sure he was straight and centered perfectly between the lines!In 2014 Ronnie married Claire (Johnson) Sullivan and whole-heartedly embraced a new life in Waco. He became a member of Central Christian Church, serving on the Property Team, as a Deacon, and operating the sound system. He worked for AFES, the City of Waco, Gilliam and Sunbright. Ronnie's hobbies included woodworking , vintage radio programs and following drag racing. He was a huge fan of classic rock and enjoyed many concerts; in recent years he cheered at venues for Fleetwood Mac, Elton John, Bob Dylan and James Taylor, among others.Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, and his first wife, Carol (Whaley) Winkler.He is survived by his wife Claire; and his children, Bobby Winkler, Clinton Johnson, and David and Lauren Johnson. Ronnie loved his sister Doris Kerns, his nephew Bert Luther, and his nieces Lisa Luther and Cheryl (Dennis) Stark.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Central Christian Church, Waco, or M.D. Anderson and please pray for a cure for pancreatic cancer.
